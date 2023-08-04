BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) to Outperform

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$27.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.17.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MFI traded up C$2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.30. 740,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.27. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1 year low of C$18.85 and a 1 year high of C$31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.3550052 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

