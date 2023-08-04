BMO Capital Markets Raises Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to C$13.50

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS SUUIF traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 74,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

