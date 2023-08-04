BMO Capital Markets Raises First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$43.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FN. CIBC boosted their price objective on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First National Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.33.

First National Financial stock traded up C$0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,324. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.72 and a twelve month high of C$41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,274.23, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 9.60.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$256.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.70 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 26.95%. Analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.0853375 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.36%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

