BMO Capital Markets Cuts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $87.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SQ. Barclays reduced their target price on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CLSA lowered Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

NYSE SQ traded down $9.61 on Friday, reaching $63.94. 16,129,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,641,989. Block has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.55 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Block will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $37,494.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Block by 10.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Block by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 320,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

