Blueprint Medicines Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($2.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. SVB Securities lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 176,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.60 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 105.94% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the period.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

