Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) PT Raised to $15.00 at Oppenheimer

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,163. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $416.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

