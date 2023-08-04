Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) versus Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Head to Head Contrast

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) and Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.0% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 45.19% 29.48% 18.20% Blue Dolphin Energy 9.36% 554.76% 52.59%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coterra Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 14 5 0 2.26 Blue Dolphin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $29.87, suggesting a potential upside of 7.90%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Blue Dolphin Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and Blue Dolphin Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $9.05 billion 2.31 $4.07 billion $5.24 5.26 Blue Dolphin Energy $487.50 million 0.21 $32.89 million $3.17 2.21

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. It also holds Permian Basin properties with approximately 307,000 net acres; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. In addition, the company operates natural gas and saltwater disposal gathering systems in Texas. It sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services for third parties at the Nixon facility. The company also provides storage tank rentals and ancillary services. Blue Dolphin Energy Company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

