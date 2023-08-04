Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.91-$3.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

BLMN traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. 3,310,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 94.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

