BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 83.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.0%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

TCPC stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 29.16 and a current ratio of 29.16. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCPC. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

