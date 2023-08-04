BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MVT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 76,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,247. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 71.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 12,672.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 31,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

