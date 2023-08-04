Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.63 to $3.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.095 billion to $1.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. Blackbaud also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.63-$3.94 EPS.

Blackbaud Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,111. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $261.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLKB. Raymond James raised Blackbaud from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $121,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,646.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,725 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $121,543.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $685,646.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,275 shares of company stock worth $957,174 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Blackbaud by 400.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.