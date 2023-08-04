Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLKB. Raymond James raised Blackbaud from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 152,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,524. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $261.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $243,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 4,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $957,174 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 877,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,632,000 after purchasing an additional 171,372 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

