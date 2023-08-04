Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $411.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills updated its FY23 guidance to $3.65-$3.85 EPS.

Black Hills Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BKH traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 226,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,063. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.58. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $56.60 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.42.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Black Hills by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

