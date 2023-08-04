BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Cap of $440.34 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $440.34 million and $20.14 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008797 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002471 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002783 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001916 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000971 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002976 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003213 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000956 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.
Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
