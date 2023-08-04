BitTorrent-New Reaches Market Cap of $440.34 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $440.34 million and $20.14 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001916 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002976 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000956 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000046 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $36,229,374.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

