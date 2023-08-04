Bitcoin Private One Day Trading Volume Hits $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00100768 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00057230 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00032162 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000785 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

