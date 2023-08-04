BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $108.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $118.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. Bank of America decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 500.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.05.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.73 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $117.77.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

