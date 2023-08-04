BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Up 8.2% After Strong Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.66. 2,140,872 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,850,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.90.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

