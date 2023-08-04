BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.3 %

BCRX stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,262,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,363. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.90. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,389,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,990,000 after purchasing an additional 262,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,653,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after purchasing an additional 187,006 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,356,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 919,104 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,202,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 231,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

