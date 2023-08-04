BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.3 %
BCRX stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,262,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,363. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.90. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.
Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $31,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
