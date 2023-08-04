Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) PT Raised to $524.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $522.00 to $524.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.33.

NYSE BIO traded up $14.38 on Friday, reaching $416.18. The company had a trading volume of 187,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,627. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $384.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

