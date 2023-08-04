BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Raised to $12.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

BigCommerce Price Performance

BigCommerce stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $880.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.54 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 142.71% and a negative net margin of 43.89%. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $209,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $41,891.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $209,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 134,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,504 shares of company stock worth $462,519. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

