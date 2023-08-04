Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.38.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BCYC

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 127.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

BCYC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 212,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,488. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $694.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.72. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 801.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.