Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.38.
BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 127.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance
BCYC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 212,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,488. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $694.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.72. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 801.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.
