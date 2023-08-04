Bicycle Therapeutics’ (BCYC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 149.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCYC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

BCYC opened at $22.88 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $687.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 801.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,346 shares of company stock worth $58,885 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $15,655,000. Sio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 41.5% in the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 967,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 283,922 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,649,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,369,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 170,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.