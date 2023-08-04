BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 350.22 ($4.50) and last traded at GBX 352 ($4.52). 717,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 587,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 359 ($4.61).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 377.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 857.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,097.97 and a beta of -0.21.

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

