Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.39 million. Berry had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Berry Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ BRY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 651,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $625.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.74.

Berry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Insider Transactions at Berry

Institutional Trading of Berry

In other news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Berry by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Berry by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Berry by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BRY. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

