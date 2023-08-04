Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Berry Global Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berry Global Group to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,888. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,595. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 98.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after buying an additional 99,856 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 82,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

