Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 9.5% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $22,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,227,000 after buying an additional 10,939,524 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,365,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,978,000 after buying an additional 481,581 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 308,532 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,360,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after buying an additional 236,718 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.58. 101,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,383. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

