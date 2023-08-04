Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.09. 907,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,494. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

