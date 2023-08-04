Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.9% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,207,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $374.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,058,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,419,742. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.28 and a 200 day moving average of $335.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

