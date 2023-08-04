Benchmark Raises J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Price Target to $190.00

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Benchmark from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.80. The stock had a trading volume of 86,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,659. J&J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $127.80 and a 52 week high of $177.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.89.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.41. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 260.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

