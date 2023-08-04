Benchmark Raises Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $340.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of GPI opened at $266.79 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $271.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.74.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.00 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 156,029 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,727,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

