Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 2,312 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July makes up 0.8% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 433,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 68,846 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 70,950 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth about $2,792,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance
Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,005 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.
