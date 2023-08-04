Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.23.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.29. 487,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,094. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.33 and a 200 day moving average of $221.88. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

