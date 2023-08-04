Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.82. 616,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,766. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $139.07 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.