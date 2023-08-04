Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $601,000 in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $839,549,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.4 %

IR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $66.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.