Bellwether Advisors LLC Invests $568,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 24.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.28. 284,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.62. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.73%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

