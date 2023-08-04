Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,987 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.96. 558,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,656. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

