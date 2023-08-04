Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 1.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFEB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $11,432,000. My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 646.2% in the first quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 59,666 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 513.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 55,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $1,727,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.48. 1,797 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

