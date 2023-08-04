Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Down 2.6 %

Cummins stock traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,719. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

