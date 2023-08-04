Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 2,698 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.29. The company had a trading volume of 672,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,630. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.24 and a 200 day moving average of $275.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.43.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

