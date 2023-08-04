BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Purchased by XY Capital Ltd

XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. BeiGene makes up approximately 0.8% of XY Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. XY Capital Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. 3M restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $335.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total value of $103,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $84,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Lai Wang sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.74, for a total value of $103,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,705,127 shares of company stock worth $558,652,858 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BGNE stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.27. 198,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,518. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.82.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

