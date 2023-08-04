Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.36. 706,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,476. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.