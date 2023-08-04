BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

BCE has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BCE has a payout ratio of 116.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BCE to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.4%.

BCE Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.16. The company had a trading volume of 318,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,408. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.59. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,577,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 82,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $117,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

