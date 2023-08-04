Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Bausch + Lomb updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BLCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 715,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,994. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.17. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

About Bausch + Lomb

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $759,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth $575,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

