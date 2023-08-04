Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.00

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.19.
About Basilea Pharmaceutica
Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.
