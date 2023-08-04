Barrington Research Comments on Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 12.90%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 8,059,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,961,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 10.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

