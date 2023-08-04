Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 147.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE BNED traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,959. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,812,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 2,252,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 86,536 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,800,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,752,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 372,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 374,083 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

