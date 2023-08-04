Barclays Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $25.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 531,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 123,237 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 720,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,696,000 after acquiring an additional 108,267 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,540,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

