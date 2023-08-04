Barclays Raises StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target to $30.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s current price.

STEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of STEP traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. 93,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.29 and a beta of 1.44.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 50,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,548.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,548.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $753,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 119,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,920.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,390 in the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

