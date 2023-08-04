Barclays Raises Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $76.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

NYSE IR traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,472. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.20.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

