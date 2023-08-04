Barclays Cuts Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $20.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,927,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. Harmonic has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.40%. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $243,569,000 after buying an additional 165,991 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,528,000 after buying an additional 1,079,161 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Harmonic by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,501,000 after acquiring an additional 389,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Harmonic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

